Gyorko exited Monday's game against the Brewers with a right hamstring strain, Jim Hayes of FOX Sports Midwest reports.

Gyorko was 2-for-2 with an RBI and a pair of runs scored before being replaced by Kolten Wong in the bottom of the eighth inning. The severity of the injury remains unclear, but Gyorko spent some time on the disabled list in 2017 with a hamstring issue, so the Cardinals will likely proceed cautiously with him. Consider him day-to-day until the Cardinals provide more information on his status.