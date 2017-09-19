Gyorko (hamstring) is expected to be fully available for this week's series against the Reds, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

It sounds like Gyorko will be cleared to run the bases and play the field Tuesday after being limited to pinch-hitting duty in his first several days back from the disabled list. Gyorko's power production has declined this season, and his at-bats may be scaled back over the remainder of the campaign with Jose Martinez and Matt Carpenter warranting most of the time in the infield corners, but Gyorko should at least get opportunities against left-handed pitching.