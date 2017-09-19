Cardinals' Jedd Gyorko: Expected back in Cincinnati
Gyorko (hamstring) is expected to be fully available for this week's series against the Reds, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
It sounds like Gyorko will be cleared to run the bases and play the field Tuesday after being limited to pinch-hitting duty in his first several days back from the disabled list. Gyorko's power production has declined this season, and his at-bats may be scaled back over the remainder of the campaign with Jose Martinez and Matt Carpenter warranting most of the time in the infield corners, but Gyorko should at least get opportunities against left-handed pitching.
More News
-
Cardinals' Jedd Gyorko: Starting at third base Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Jedd Gyorko: Fielded grounders•
-
Cardinals' Jedd Gyorko: Activated from disabled list Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Jedd Gyorko: Has positive running session Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Jedd Gyorko: Still two weeks away from return•
-
Cardinals' Jedd Gyorko: Plays catch Saturday•
-
Week 3 streaming options
We're adding quarterbacks to the streaming mix this week and ranking the top three options...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...
-
Waivers: CarGo saving the best for last
If you wrote off Carlos Gonzalez earlier this year, it's time to take note again, according...
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...