Cardinals' Jedd Gyorko: Expected back Thursday
Gyorko (calf) rejoined the Cardinals in Pittsburgh on Monday and expects to be activated from the 10-day injured list Thursday, FOX Sports Midwest reports.
Gyorko saw limited action in spring training while managing the calf issue, but after sticking around in Florida to continue his rehab when camp concluded last week, he seems to have made noteworthy progress in his recovery. Assuming Gyorko endures no further setbacks in the next few days, he should return from the IL prior to Thursday's series opener against the Padres and fill a backup role in the Cardinals' infield.
