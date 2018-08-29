Updating a previous report, Gyorko is expected to miss at least the next two games with the groin injury he suffered in Tuesday's contest against the Pirates, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

The valued infielder was slated to be examined at some point Wednesday by the team's medical staff, and manager Mike Shildt hasn't ruled out the possibility of a stint on the disabled list. Gyorko's post-game comment that the injury felt worse than previous instances when he's come up lame is far from encouraging, but further updates will shed clarity on his official expected recovery timeline.