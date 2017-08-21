Gyorko went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run Sunday in a 6-3 loss to the Pirates.

Gyorko's bomb was one of the lone bright spots for the Cardinals at the Little League Classic, as they weren't able to plate many runs despite recording 11 hits. Nonetheless, Gyorko now has 17 round-trippers on the season, which puts him on pace to fall markedly short of last year's career-high output of 30.