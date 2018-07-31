Gyorko went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in an extra-inning win over the Rockies on Monday. He's 3-for-8 overall in two games since returning from a multi-game absence due to illness.

Gyorko appears to be back to full health if Monday's effort is any indication. The versatile infielder was plagued by dizziness apparently related to some sort of virus for several days, but he's on his way to closing out a strong month of July (.295 average, three home runs, 10 RBI) in impressive fashion.