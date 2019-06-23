Cardinals' Jedd Gyorko: Having procedure on wrist
Gyorko, who's on the injured list with a calf issue and is also nursing a lower-back strain, will undergo a minor arthroscopic procedure on his right wrist Monday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
Gyorko is certainly getting bang for his buck with respect to his stint on the IL, as he'll now take advantage of his down time to correct wrist pain he's been enduring for more than two years. Gyorko has been getting through the discomfort with periodic shots, but with the versatile utility man out of action due to his two other injuries, this appears to be an opportune time to address what manager Mike Shildt has termed "a cleanup" on a long-standing problem.
