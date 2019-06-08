Gyorko was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a lower-back strain.

Gyorko is on the IL for the second time already this season -- he missed time in April due to a calf injury -- and his opportunities have been limited when he's been active (62 plate appearances). After batting over .300 against left-handed pitching in 2017 and 2018, Gyorko has gotten off to a 2-for-15 start against southpaws this season. Tommy Edman was called up to take Gyorko's spot on the active roster.

More News
Our Latest Stories