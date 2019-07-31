Cardinals' Jedd Gyorko: Held back in rehab, trade coming?
The Cardinals have pulled back Gyorko (back/calf/wrist) from his planned rehab at Triple-A Memphis and moved him off the 40-man roster in order to explore trade options, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
The 30-year-old looks destined to head to another organization. He's played just 38 games this season in the majors, slashing a mere .196/.274/.304. Gyorko could regain a hint of fantasy value for the rest of the season with a clear path to playing time, but that's far from certain.
