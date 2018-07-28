Cardinals' Jedd Gyorko: Held out Saturday
Gyorko (illness) is not in the lineup against the Cubs on Saturday.
There is no additional news to report besides Gyorko being withheld from the starting nine for the eighth straight game due to ongoing dizziness. Continue to consider him out indefinitely for the time being.
More News
-
Cardinals' Jedd Gyorko: Out again Friday•
-
Cardinals' Jedd Gyorko: To see doctor about dizziness•
-
Cardinals' Jedd Gyorko: Remains out with illness•
-
Cardinals' Jedd Gyorko: Remains out Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Jedd Gyorko: Out again Monday•
-
Cardinals' Jedd Gyorko: Enters Sunday's loss despite illness•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Breaking down the deadline deals
The trading has been fast and furious so far, and Fantasy owners are struggling to keep up....
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 19
In a week with few good matchups for hitters, Scott White sees a lot to like in the Athletics...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Are we ready to trust in Robbie Ray and Jon Gray yet? What about Tanner Roark after a brilliant...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings for Week 19
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Calhoun, Williams options
Kole Calhoun and Nick Williams are on fire, so can they keep it up?
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Gary Sanchez is likely to miss another month, and Kris Bryant ... well, who knows? Scott White...