Cardinals' Jedd Gyorko: Hits 20th home run Tuesday
Gyorko went 2-for-4 with a solo homer, a walk and two runs scored in Tuesday's 8-7 win over the Cubs.
Gyorko reached the 20-homer threshold for the second consecutive season with this effort, though he's still well shy of last season's career-high 30. He's 5-for-7 with two home runs in the first two games of this series against the Cubs and is slashing .274/.342/.477 this season.
