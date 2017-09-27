Gyorko went 2-for-4 with a solo homer, a walk and two runs scored in Tuesday's 8-7 win over the Cubs.

Gyorko reached the 20-homer threshold for the second consecutive season with this effort, though he's still well shy of last season's career-high 30. He's 5-for-7 with two home runs in the first two games of this series against the Cubs and is slashing .274/.342/.477 this season.