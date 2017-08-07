Cardinals' Jedd Gyorko: Hits bench again Monday
Gyorko is out of the lineup Monday against the Royals.
With a .176 average since the All-Star break, Gyorko will hit the bench for the second straight contest and for the third time in four games. Gyorko's slumping ways have already prompted manager Mike Matheny to consider other options at third base, and it certainly didn't help Gyorko's case that his primary competitor for starting duties, Greg Garcia, reached base four times in Sunday's win over the Reds. For the time being, it appears that Gyorko has fallen behind Garcia on the depth chart.
