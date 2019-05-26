Gyorko hit a pinch-hit, game-winning three-run home run in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Braves.

Gyorko was called to pinch hit with one out and two runners on during the eighth inning, and crushed an 0-1 pitch 435 feet to center field, providing the Cardinals with the 6-3 lead. The veteran infielder found a huge moment to hit his first home run of the season, though he is still slashing .186/.239/.256 and has seen only 43 at-bats this season.

