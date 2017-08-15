Gyorko (knee) is starting at third base and hitting sixth Tuesday in Boston.

He missed the last two games with a minor knee injury, but should be back to serving as the Cardinals' everyday third baseman. His production has not mirrored his 30-homer campaign from 2016, but Gyorko has produced in other ways. His .270 average is up 27 points and he has six steals after stealing four total bases in his career prior to this season.