Cardinals' Jedd Gyorko: Hitting sixth Tuesday
Gyorko (knee) is starting at third base and hitting sixth Tuesday in Boston.
He missed the last two games with a minor knee injury, but should be back to serving as the Cardinals' everyday third baseman. His production has not mirrored his 30-homer campaign from 2016, but Gyorko has produced in other ways. His .270 average is up 27 points and he has six steals after stealing four total bases in his career prior to this season.
More News
-
Cardinals' Jedd Gyorko: Sits again Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Jedd Gyorko: Scratched with knee issue Saturday•
-
Cardinals' Jedd Gyorko: Scratched from Saturday's lineup•
-
Cardinals' Jedd Gyorko: Not in Thursday's lineup•
-
Cardinals' Jedd Gyorko: Breaks out of slump in big win•
-
Cardinals' Jedd Gyorko: Hits bench again Monday•
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...
-
Waivers: Rosario, Pirela hot options
It's understandable if you don't believe Eddie Rosario and Jose Pirela can keep this up forever,...
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...