Gyorko went 2-for-4 with two RBI from an infield single and another hit in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Padres.

The veteran is 3-for-8 with a home run and four RBI in the last two games against his old Padres teammates. His modest three-game hitting streak offers a sliver of optimism that he might be breaking out of his second-half slump, one that's seen him slash .205/.280/.359 over 132 plate appearances.