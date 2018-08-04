Gyorko went 2-for-4 with two RBI, a walk and two runs scored Friday against Pittsburgh.

Gyorko plated a run in the fifth inning on a single, and he collected an RBI during the eighth on a groundout to second base. His power numbers are significantly down from a season ago, as he sits with eight homers and 31 RBI through 87 games after slugging 20 home runs and driving in 67 in 2017.