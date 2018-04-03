Gyorko was placed on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday with a right hamstring strain.

Gyorko suffered the injury during Monday's game against the Brewers. Rather than waiting a couple of days to see how Gyorko feels, the Cardinals will play it safe and send him to the shelf, freeing up a roster spot for the promotion of Harrison Bader, who was recalled from Triple-A Memphis in a corresponding roster move. It's unclear how long the 29-year-old will be sidelined, but he's confident his current ailment isn't as serious as the hamstring strain that cost him 17 games last season. In the meantime, Jose Martinez and Matt Carpenter will handle the bulk of duties at the corner infield spots until Gyorko is healthy.