Gyorko (illness) will bat fifth and man the hot corner for Sunday's series finale against the Cubs.

Gyorko had been dealing with an illness for the past week, but he appears good to go. He was penciled into the starting lineup after Jose Martinez (ankle) was a late scratch. Gyorko is 5-for-17 with a home run and two walks in his career against Sunday's starter, Kyle Hendricks.

