Cardinals' Jedd Gyorko: Launches solo homer in win
Gyorko went 2-for-4 with two RBI from a solo home run and a run-scoring single in a win over the Diamondbacks on Monday.
Gyorko became the second Cardinal to take Diamondbacks starter Robbie Ray deep in the sixth, following Yadier Molina's solo home run with one of his own. The 29-year-old has gotten July off to an encouraging start after a disappointing June in which he hit just .159, as he's gone 3-for-7 over the first two games of the new month. With Paul DeJong (hand) apparently ready for activation at some point during the coming four-game series against the Giants, it remains to be seen to what extent Gyorko's playing time will be affected. However, the fact he's able to fill in at multiple positions around the diamond figures to continue affording him at least semi-regular playing time.
More News
-
Cardinals' Jedd Gyorko: Punishes former squad again•
-
Cardinals' Jedd Gyorko: Not in Sunday's lineup•
-
Cardinals' Jedd Gyorko: Out of Friday's lineup•
-
Cardinals' Jedd Gyorko: Out of Thursday's lineup•
-
Cardinals' Jedd Gyorko: Plates pair of runs Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Jedd Gyorko: Retreats to bench Sunday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Solid outfield options
Heath Cummings looks at Avisail Garcia's recent hot streak and whether he can repeat 2017.
-
Why you shouldn't drop Jon Gray
Jon Gray got a surprise demotion to Triple-A over the weekend, but Scott White explains why...
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
What should Fantasy owners do with some of the highly-owned struggling starting pitchers? Is...
-
Waivers: Fried shows potential
If you're looking for upside on the wire, we've got it to kick off Week 15. Just don't go looking...
-
Rankings: Benintendi up, not Bryant
Scott White is a senior Fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest Fantasy baseball...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 15 (July 2-8) features a number of fringy two-start options, but how many are genuinely...