Gyorko went 2-for-4 with two RBI from a solo home run and a run-scoring single in a win over the Diamondbacks on Monday.

Gyorko became the second Cardinal to take Diamondbacks starter Robbie Ray deep in the sixth, following Yadier Molina's solo home run with one of his own. The 29-year-old has gotten July off to an encouraging start after a disappointing June in which he hit just .159, as he's gone 3-for-7 over the first two games of the new month. With Paul DeJong (hand) apparently ready for activation at some point during the coming four-game series against the Giants, it remains to be seen to what extent Gyorko's playing time will be affected. However, the fact he's able to fill in at multiple positions around the diamond figures to continue affording him at least semi-regular playing time.