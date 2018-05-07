Gyorko went 2-for-5 with a double, a solo home run and a walk in an extra-innings win over the Cubs on Sunday.

Gyorko laced a 376-foot shot to left in the second, opening the scoring on the night for the Cardinals and knotting the game at 1-1. The versatile infielder has taken full advantage of his limited opportunities this season, slashing .375/.500/.719 over 42 plate appearances while compiling five extra-base hits (two doubles, three home runs). With his ability to play all around the infield and Matt Carpenter particularly struggling thus far, Gyorko could be in line for consistent playing time throughout the season.