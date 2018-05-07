Cardinals' Jedd Gyorko: Launches third homer Sunday
Gyorko went 2-for-5 with a double, a solo home run and a walk in an extra-innings win over the Cubs on Sunday.
Gyorko laced a 376-foot shot to left in the second, opening the scoring on the night for the Cardinals and knotting the game at 1-1. The versatile infielder has taken full advantage of his limited opportunities this season, slashing .375/.500/.719 over 42 plate appearances while compiling five extra-base hits (two doubles, three home runs). With his ability to play all around the infield and Matt Carpenter particularly struggling thus far, Gyorko could be in line for consistent playing time throughout the season.
More News
-
Cardinals' Jedd Gyorko: Slugs second homer Friday•
-
Cardinals' Jedd Gyorko: Smacks first homer of 2018•
-
Cardinals' Jedd Gyorko: On base four times in loss•
-
Cardinals' Jedd Gyorko: Activated from disabled list Monday•
-
Cardinals' Jedd Gyorko: Could be activated during upcoming series•
-
Cardinals' Jedd Gyorko: Could begin rehab by end of week•
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
A lighter schedule makes for fewer two-start options in Fantasy Week 7 (May 7-13), but Scott...
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 7
Albert Pujols is making history, but he hasn't made waves in Fantasy Baseball for quite some...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Pollock
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects Report: Buehler here to stay?
Walker Buehler is technically in the minors right now, but with the Hyun-Jin Ryu injury, it's...
-
Waivers: Soler and Minor still adds
We've written a lot about Mike Minor and Jorge Soler, but Heath Cummings says they're still...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jacob deGrom and Johnny Cueto are both looking at questionable diagnoses and vague timetables....