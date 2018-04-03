Cardinals' Jedd Gyorko: Likely headed to DL
Gyorko (hamstring) will likely be placed on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday, Rick Hummel of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. "Selfishly, I would like them to wait and see if I can get back in a couple of days," Gyorko said. "But I understand how the roster is right now."
Gyorko exited Monday's game against the Brewers in the eighth inning with a right hamstring strain, and with the Cardinals short on bench players, the expectation is that he'll be sent to the disabled list to temporarily free up a roster spot. Fortunately, the 29-year-old doesn't believe his current hamstring ailment is as serious as the one that forced him to miss 17 games last season, so he could be ready to rejoin the Cardinals after a short stay on the shelf. For now, Jose Martinez and Matt Carpenter should hold down the corner infield spots until Gyorko is back in the fold.
