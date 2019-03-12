Cardinals' Jedd Gyorko: Likely out until weekend
Gyorko (calf) isn't expected to return to the Cardinals' Grapefruit League lineup until the weekend, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
Gyorko hasn't played since March 3 due to a calf strain and has logged just seven plate appearances in spring training to date, but the Cardinals are still optimistic the utility infielder will be ready to go for Opening Day. He took batting practice Monday and should steadily increase his activities over the next few days before rejoining the lineup as soon as Friday.
