Gyorko (back) ran the bases on Tuesday and took ground balls during Wednesday's batting practice, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Gyorko's recovery from a lower-back strain seems to be advancing smoothly, and barring a setback. he's expected to return when first eligible Tuesday. The versatile veteran is enduring a career-worst season thus far, slashing just .196/.274/.304 with two home runs and seven RBI across 62 plate appearances.