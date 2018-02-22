Gyorko is expected to make appearances at third base and second base in Grapefruit League games this spring, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

The arrival of Jose Martinez in 2017 leaves the Cardinals with a few options to fill out their infield each day, and one of those options includes moving Matt Carpenter back to third base. If that happens, Gyorko could play second, especially if the Cards are facing a left-handed starter. Ultimately, injuries may dictate how manager Mike Matheny distributes playing time, but Gyorko's versatility should help him find another 400-450 plate appearances this season, even if it comes at two or three different positions, as he could make the occasional appearance at shortstop if needed.