Gyorko's (groin) Wednesday MRI results were "favorable" according to manager Mike Shildt, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

The infielder is still inconsiderable discomfort, but Shildt remarked that Gyorko's injury "could have been a lot worse". The Cardinals skipper added that he doesn't expect Gyorko to miss an extended period of time, although a more definitive recovery timetable will likely reveal itself over the coming days as his recovery unfolds. Yairo Munoz and Greg Garcia are expected to be the primary beneficiaries of Gyorko's absence.

More News
Our Latest Stories