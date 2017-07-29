Gyorko went 3-for-4 with an RBI single and a double in Friday's 1-0 win over the Diamondbacks.

Gyorko was one of only two Cardinals to generate multiple hits in the pitching-dominated contest. It was the slugging infielder's fifth multi-hit effort of July, which has produced somewhat of an offensive downturn for the 28-year-old. Gyorko had hit no less than .290 in any of the first three months of the campaign, but even with Friday's strong production, his July line stands at .229/.301/.357.