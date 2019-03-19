Cardinals' Jedd Gyorko: No more Grapefruit League games
Updating a previous report, Gyorko (calf) will not play in any more Grapefruit League games and is not certain to be ready for Opening Day, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
It was initially believed Gyorko had a chance to return to spring games by midweek, but that's officially gone by the wayside. Manager Mike Shildt confirmed Gyorko has seen the last of his Grapefruit League action for this year, and the goal will instead be to get him into some minor-league games as early as this weekend. For his part, Gyorko says he's "cautiously optimistic" about being ready for Opening Day, but he'll need to be able to run the bases without tightness and get enough at-bats in live action before he deems himself ready for the first day of the regular season. Given the uncertainty regarding Gyorko's status, Langosch reports the Cardinals are likely to take utility infielders Yairo Munoz and Drew Robinson with them to Milwaukee for the season-opening series that begins March 28.
