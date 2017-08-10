Play

Gyorko is out of the lineup Thursday against the Royals.

Gyorko retreats to the bench after getting on base in five out of his nine plate appearances during the past two games. He will be replaced at the hot corner by Greg Garcia, who is batting eighth in the order for the series finale.

