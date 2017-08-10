Cardinals' Jedd Gyorko: Not in Thursday's lineup
Gyorko is out of the lineup Thursday against the Royals.
Gyorko retreats to the bench after getting on base in five out of his nine plate appearances during the past two games. He will be replaced at the hot corner by Greg Garcia, who is batting eighth in the order for the series finale.
More News
-
Cardinals' Jedd Gyorko: Breaks out of slump in big win•
-
Cardinals' Jedd Gyorko: Hits bench again Monday•
-
Cardinals' Jedd Gyorko: Sits out Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Jedd Gyorko: Out of lineup Friday•
-
Cardinals' Jedd Gyorko: Multi-hit effort in low-scoring win•
-
Cardinals' Jedd Gyorko: Out of Tuesday's lineup•
-
Waivers: Parker a new saves source
The Angels are changing up the back of their bullpen, and two first basemen are on the verge...
-
Bruce trade renews Dominic Smith watch
Jay Bruce heads to Cleveland, shaking up the Indians lineup, but just as interesting for Fantasy...
-
Prospects: Time to pick up Hoskins
Rhys Hoskins is on the verge of a promotion, and while he's not the biggest name in prospect...
-
Waivers: Lopez, Woodruff have the talent
Brandon Woodruff is here. Reynaldo Lopez is next. Scott White thinks both could be useful to...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
We're nearing the point when every injury could be a season-ender, but when a player as high-end...
-
Waivers: A's sluggers worth adding
The Oakland Athletics have long been out of the playoff race, but a couple of their young hitters...