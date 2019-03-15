Gyorko (calf) is not present in either of the Cardinals' split-squad lineups Friday.

Gyorko took part in batting practice early this week and has a chance to return to game action over the weekend, but won't do so Friday. The 30-year-old has been dealing with the calf issue since last week and his status for Opening Day shouldn't be in doubt assuming he is able to play over the next few days.

