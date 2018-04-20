Gyorko went 2-for-2 with two walks and a run in Thursday's loss to the Cubs.

They were the versatile infielder's first two official at-bats since coming off the disabled list Monday, and Gyorko made good use of both. The 29-year-old got the start at third base Thursday, shifting Matt Carpenter over to second in place of the struggling Kolten Wong. Gyorko's ability to fill in around the infield is likely to afford him relatively consistent playing time moving forward, and Wong's ongoing struggles could also play a part in carving out more opportunities for the former.