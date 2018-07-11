Cardinals' Jedd Gyorko: On base four times Tuesday
Gyorko went 1-for-3 with an RBI from a bases-loaded walk, a double, two other walks and three runs in a win over the White Sox on Tuesday.
Gyorko made his living on the bases in the blowout win, and he's now boosted his on-base percentage 38 points to .327 over the first eight games of July in which he's registered at least one at-bat. Moreover, the veteran infielder is hitting .400 during the current month, parlaying 12 hits into eight RBI in the process.
