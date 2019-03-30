Gyorko (calf) remains on track for an April 4 activation ahead of the team's home opener, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

The infielder exchanged text messages with manager Mike Shildt on Friday and gave himself a clean bill of health. However, he'll have to remain in Florida at minor-league camp for a few more days before joining the team in Pittsburgh next week. In the interim, Gyorko continues to refine his timing at the plate in minor-league games while also working at multiple infield positions.