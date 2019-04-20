Cardinals' Jedd Gyorko: Opportunities scarce
Gyorko remains out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Mets.
Since returning from the 10-day injured list April 5, Gyorko has started just one of the Cardinals' 14 games. The offseason acquisition of Paul Goldschmidt coupled with the early-season excellence of Kolten Wong has served to limit Gyorko's at-bats and make it unlikely the 30-year-old will emerge as an everyday option without the aid of an injury.
