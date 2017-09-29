Cardinals' Jedd Gyorko: Out of Friday lineup
Gyorko is not in the lineup against the Brewers on Friday, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
Gyorko retreats to the bench for the first time since last Friday, as Aledmys Diaz draws a start at the hot corner in his stead. Over the course of the 2017 season, Gyorko has slashed .272/.341/.472 with 20 home runs and 67 RBI.
