Gyorko is out of Friday's lineup against the Pirates, FOX Sports Midwest reports.

Kolten Wong gets the start at the keystone against righty Jameson Taillon, as Gyorko continues to be treated as a part-time player who doesn't get strictly platooned. In 80 May at-bats, Gyorko hit .263/.306/.375 with two home runs and 22 strikeouts.

