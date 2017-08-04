Gyorko is not in the lineup against the Reds on Friday.

Gyorko retreats to the bench after starting six straight games, going 5-for-24 with one extra-base hit and eight strikeouts during that span. Greg Garcia takes over at the hot corner for the series opener.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast