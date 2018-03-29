Gyorko is out of Thursday's lineup against the Mets.

The expectation coming into the season was that Gyorko would lead the team in starts at third base, but he was never expected to be an everyday staple in the lineup. Jose Martinez, who also deserves plenty of at-bats, will start at first base and hit fifth while Carpenter starts at third base and hits third. They are facing righy Noah Syndergaard, so perhaps this will be the trend against tough righties.