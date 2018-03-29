Cardinals' Jedd Gyorko: Out of Opening Day lineup
Gyorko is out of Thursday's lineup against the Mets.
The expectation coming into the season was that Gyorko would lead the team in starts at third base, but he was never expected to be an everyday staple in the lineup. Jose Martinez, who also deserves plenty of at-bats, will start at first base and hit fifth while Carpenter starts at third base and hits third. They are facing righy Noah Syndergaard, so perhaps this will be the trend against tough righties.
More News
-
Cardinals' Jedd Gyorko: Rough spring at plate•
-
Cardinals' Jedd Gyorko: Moving around the diamond more in 2018?•
-
Cardinals' Jedd Gyorko: Sits again Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Jedd Gyorko: Out of Saturday's lineup•
-
Cardinals' Jedd Gyorko: Out of Friday lineup•
-
Cardinals' Jedd Gyorko: Hits 20th home run Tuesday•
-
Spring training winners and losers
Who won the critical position battles in spring training, and what does it mean for Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Best of spring training
Which players raised their stock the most during spring training? Many top spring performers...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Andrus
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Elvis Andrus, Eric Hosmer will...
-
Waiver Wire adds before Opening Day
Heath Cummings looks at players you should add before the season gets started.
-
Top fantasy baseball sleepers for 2018
SportsLine simulated the 2018 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 1
Need a replacement hitter for Week 1? Scott White has you covered with 10 possible additions...