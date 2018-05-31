Cardinals' Jedd Gyorko: Out of Thursday's lineup
Gyorko is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against Pittsburgh, Jim Hayes of FOX Sports Midwest reports.
Gyorko will take a seat for the series opener against the Pirates after going 4-for-14 with two RBI and five strikeouts in the three-game series versus the Brewers. Greg Garcia will start at second base for the Cardinals on Thursday with Matt Carpenter manning the hot corner.
