Gyorko is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against Pittsburgh, Jim Hayes of FOX Sports Midwest reports.

Gyorko will take a seat for the series opener against the Pirates after going 4-for-14 with two RBI and five strikeouts in the three-game series versus the Brewers. Greg Garcia will start at second base for the Cardinals on Thursday with Matt Carpenter manning the hot corner.

More News
Our Latest Stories