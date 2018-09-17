Cardinals' Jedd Gyorko: Pair of hits in win
Gyorko went 2-for-3 with an RBI single in a win over the Dodgers on Sunday.
The 29-year-old has been wielding a hot bat since returning from a stint on the disabled list due to a groin injury. Gyorko is 4-for-11 with two RBI, two walks and a run over the five subsequent games in which he's logged a plate appearance, putting him on pace for another strong month after hitting .325 in August. The second half of the season has been a good one for Gyorko overall, as he's slashed an outstanding .312/.414/.477 across 109 post-All-Star-break at-bats.
