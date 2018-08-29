Cardinals' Jedd Gyorko: Placed on disabled list
Gyorko was put on the 10-day DL on Wednesday due to a left groin strain.
Gyorko suffered the injury during Tuesday's game against the Pirates. As a result, he will require an extended period of time to recover, so the club elected to move him over to the disabled list. He will be eligible to return Sept. 8 in Detroit. In a corresponding move, Adolis Garcia was recalled from the minors. If manager Mike Shildt decides to regularly move Matt Carpenter over to third base in Gyorko's absence, Matt Adams would step in at first base.
