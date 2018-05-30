Gyorko went 2-for-5 with a two-run single in a win over the Brewers on Tuesday.

Gyorko capped off a four-run second for the Cardinals with a single to center that plated Kolten Wong and Francisco Pena. The 29-year-old infielder now has a pair of two-RBI tallies over his last three games, and he's hit safely in five of his last six contests overall. Timely hitting has been a constant for Gyorko during May, a month during which he's compiled 12 of his 17 RBI for the season.