Cardinals' Jedd Gyorko: Plates pair of runs Tuesday
Gyorko went 2-for-5 with a two-run single in a win over the Brewers on Tuesday.
Gyorko capped off a four-run second for the Cardinals with a single to center that plated Kolten Wong and Francisco Pena. The 29-year-old infielder now has a pair of two-RBI tallies over his last three games, and he's hit safely in five of his last six contests overall. Timely hitting has been a constant for Gyorko during May, as he's compiled 12 of his 17 RBI for the season this month.
More News
-
Cardinals' Jedd Gyorko: Retreats to bench Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Jedd Gyorko: Plates another pair Saturday•
-
Cardinals' Jedd Gyorko: Gets third straight start•
-
Cardinals' Jedd Gyorko: Continues hot hitting•
-
Cardinals' Jedd Gyorko: Launches third homer Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Jedd Gyorko: Slugs second homer Friday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
10 eye-opening prospect performances
Chris Towers dives into the minor-league leaders to find what Fantasy players need to know...
-
Waivers: Snag Duffy, Nimmo
We've talked a lot about Brandon Nimmo and Danny Duffy the past week, but this may be your...
-
Podcast: Need some pitching?
Do you have Bieber fever or need some saves? Check out this episode of the Fantasy Baseball...
-
Still waiting on six breakouts?
Heath Cummings looks at the breakouts from the beginning of the year who still haven't done...
-
Waivers: Bieber gets a chance
The Indians are about to unveil an intriguing arm in their ongoing search for a fifth starter....
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Bumgarner
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart