Gyorko went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a win over the Padres on Monday.

Gyorko now has eight round trippers overall against his old Padres squad over the last three seasons. The veteran infielder hadn't gone deep since May 11 prior to Monday's blast, his longest such drought of the season. The homer was only his third hit of June thus far, a slump that's helped lead to his .143 monthly average.