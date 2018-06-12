Cardinals' Jedd Gyorko: Punishes former squad again
Gyorko went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a win over the Padres on Monday.
Gyorko now has eight round trippers overall against his old Padres squad over the last three seasons. The veteran infielder hadn't gone deep since May 11 prior to Monday's blast, his longest such drought of the season. The homer was only his third hit of June thus far, a slump that's helped lead to his .143 monthly average.
More News
-
Cardinals' Jedd Gyorko: Not in Sunday's lineup•
-
Cardinals' Jedd Gyorko: Out of Friday's lineup•
-
Cardinals' Jedd Gyorko: Out of Thursday's lineup•
-
Cardinals' Jedd Gyorko: Plates pair of runs Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Jedd Gyorko: Retreats to bench Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Jedd Gyorko: Plates another pair Saturday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Adames, Mejia get the call
Top prospects worth getting excited about? We've got two for you to check out.
-
Can you trust these six starters?
Sometimes good pitchers get so far off track that you're just not sure you can trust them anymore....
-
These four hitters are really this good
Generally after a player puts together a hot streak, his numbers are due for a correction,...
-
Fantasy Baseball: Darvish's trade value
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Add Rondon and Rodon
Hector Rondon took a big step towards claiming the Astros closer role over the weekend, while...
-
Top sleeper hitters for Week 12
Which teams have the best and worst matchups Week 12 (June 11-17). Our Scott White says if...