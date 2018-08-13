Gyorko went 2-for-5 with a run in a win over the Royals on Sunday. He was 5-for-13 with an RBI, a walk and three runs overall during the three-game sweep of Kansas City.

The versatile infielder enjoyed his opportunities against Royals pitching, although none of his hits were of the extra-base variety. It was nevertheless an encouraging three-game stretch for Gyorko, who's seen regular playing time throughout August thus far and sports an impressive .297 average and .381 on-base percentage over the first 42 plate appearances of the month.