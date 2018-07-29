Gyorko (illness) entered Saturday's win over the Cubs as a defensive replacement in the top of the eighth inning but did not log a plate appearance. He'd received medical clearance earlier for full activity earlier in the day, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

Gyorko was limited to just two at-bats over the prior seven games due to a mysterious illness, but he was apparently given the green light Saturday. Now that he's apparently recovered, it remains to be seen if Gyorko reenters the starting lineup for Sunday's series finale against the Cubs.