Gyorko (groin) was activated from the 10-day DL on Wednesday.

Gyorko is back on the active roster after missing the past 13 games due to a groin injury. He was withheld from Wednesday's starting lineup and It's unclear as to whether he's ready to jump back into the fold straightaway, but there was no real advantage to keeping him on the disabled list with the expanded 40-man roster. He was able to take some swings in the batting cage earlier this week and is expected to return to his role as the club's starting third baseman once he's fully healthy.

