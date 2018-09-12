Cardinals' Jedd Gyorko: Reinstated from disabled list
Gyorko (groin) was activated from the 10-day DL on Wednesday.
Gyorko is back on the active roster after missing the past 13 games due to a groin injury. He was withheld from Wednesday's starting lineup and It's unclear as to whether he's ready to jump back into the fold straightaway, but there was no real advantage to keeping him on the disabled list with the expanded 40-man roster. He was able to take some swings in the batting cage earlier this week and is expected to return to his role as the club's starting third baseman once he's fully healthy.
More News
-
Cardinals' Jedd Gyorko: Could return Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Jedd Gyorko: Takes swings in cage•
-
Cardinals' Jedd Gyorko: Sent back for additional treatment•
-
Cardinals' Jedd Gyorko: DL return imminent•
-
Cardinals' Jedd Gyorko: MRI results 'favorable'•
-
Cardinals' Jedd Gyorko: Placed on disabled list•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Eyeing Castillo, Musgrove
Our Scott White looks at some pitchers showing signs of a breakthrough at this late stage of...
-
Projecting the first two rounds in 2019
Whether you're still in it or out of it in 2018, it doesn't hurt to start planning for next...
-
Waivers: Mondesi, Villar meet speed need
Is Reynaldo Lopez or Lucas Giolito the more rosterable White Sox pitcher? And just how plentiful...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 25
So who can you actually trust to make two starts in Week 25 (Sept. 10-16)? Scott White says...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
A matchups oddity for the Reds has our Scott White weighing his options. He looks at 10 hitters...
-
30 bold predictions for 2019
What becomes of Miguel Andujar when the Yankees sign Manny Machado? How early should you expect...