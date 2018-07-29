Gyorko (illness) is out of the lineup Sunday against the Cubs.

Gyorko has been battling a viral illness for more than a week, which has prevented him from entering the starting nine since July 20. Though the infielder received full medical clearance for baseball activities Saturday and made an appearance off the bench in the Cardinals' 6-2 win, interim manager Mike Shildt apparently isn't comfortable using Gyorko in a starting role just yet. His absence will pave the way for Jose Martinez to stick in the lineup at first base.