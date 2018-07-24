Cardinals' Jedd Gyorko: Remains out Tuesday
Gyorko (illness) remains out of the lineup Tuesday against the Reds.
Gyorko will be on the bench for the fifth straight game. It's likely that this is injury-related, though there's no guarantee that he'd be the primary second baseman with Kolten Wong (knee) out. Yairo Munoz gets the nod in his place.
