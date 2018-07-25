Cardinals' Jedd Gyorko: Remains out with illness
Gyorko (illness) is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Reds, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Though he's on the bench for a sixth straight game with the illness, the Cardinals have thus far resisted moving Gyorko to the 10-day disabled list. The fact that Gyorko came on as a pinch hitter in Tuesday's game suggests that he's nearing a return to full health, but his ongoing absence from the lineup will nonetheless allow Jose Martinez to continue picking up steady at-bats.
