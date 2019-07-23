Gyorko (back/calf/wrist) is "slightly ahead of schedule" in his recovery, but he still remains without a timetable for return, Jake Crouse of MLB.com reports.

Last Wednesday, Gyorko took swings off a tee for the first time since his wrist surgery on June 24, the latest incremental step toward an eventual return. However, as Monday's report indicates, there's still no firm recovery timeline that can be applied to Gyorko and his multiple injuries, and he'll presumably continue building up his activity level in coming weeks.